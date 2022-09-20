SUP to launch an anti-Sindh govt movement in October

Karachi: Sindh United Party (SUP) President Syed Zain Shah has alleged that the “most corrupt group under the leadership of the Zardari mafia” has been controlling Sindh for the past 15 years with the support of the establishment.

“Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders are economic terrorists. They have left Sindh abandoned and destroyed while the criminal negligence of the government has rendered millions of people homeless across Sindh,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Monday.

He further alleged that ministers of the provincial government embezzled the foreign funds and aid they had received for the floods of 2010 and 2011. The neglected recommendations of the commission formed after the floods in 2010 were not followed, and if the flood commission report had been implemented, the situation would not be so serious today.

He said the Sindh government has completely failed to protect the citizens and provide them with basic rights, and the chief Minister should recommend the governor to immediately dissolve the Sindh Assembly.

Shah said millions of people had been forced to live under the open sky, 6.9 million acres of agricultural land had been flooded due to which cotton, rice and vegetable crops had been washed away, while the deaths of millions of livestock had cost Sindh losses of between Rs40 billion to Ra50 billion.

Many villages and houses had become piles of rubble, and the accumulated floodwater had caused diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, dengue, malaria, typhoid, measles and other epidemics, he added.

He said that the Meteorological Department and international meteorological organisations had told the Sindh government about these unusual rains in advance and clearly stated that torrential rains might cause flooding, but despite all those reports, the federal and Sindh governments had not taken any precautionary measures.

The Sindh government had not organised any meeting of any concerned department to plan for saving the cities and villages by giving a passage to the floodwater in the Kirthar mountains. The government had still not done any planning to drain the floodwaters from inundated cities, he claimed. There is not a single city in the whole of Sindh that has not been flooded for weeks and rainwater is still standing in many places in 23 districts of Sindh, he said.

The SUP leader asked why the government had not taken timely decisions to divert the floods into the Indus River and evacuate the people. A study report was prepared by paying billions of rupees in which the Sindh government was clearly instructed to restore all the natural drains on the right and left banks of the Indus River, but no measures were taken.

The SUP leader demanded that an independent commission consisting of water experts and honest judges should be formed to identify those who were responsible for diverting floods to cities. He said that Sindhis should be settled in Karachi by sending Afghan refugees back to their homeland immediately and the party would launch an anti-government movement in October.