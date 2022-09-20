Ban on commercial activities in University Town backed

PESHAWAR: University Town Residents Association, Peshawar, on Monday welcomed the district administration’s action of banning commercial activities in the area.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the president of the University Town Residents Association, Dr Khushnud Khan said the actions would not only reduce rush and congestion in the area but bring ease to the people of the area.

He said it was the responsibility of the district administration to ban the commercial activities and follow and implement the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.The University Town residents body representative said the commercial activities had made life miserable for the people but now they would heave a sigh of relief as the actions are being taken by the district administration.

He recalled that the residents had been opposing commercial activities since 2003 and asked the district administration not to use school-going children in a crackdown against encroachments.