Official directed to report to DG Health office

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government took note of what it called “derogatory and defamatory” remarks m, made by the Director-General of Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA), Dr Sahib Gul, and directed him to report to the office of Director-General Health Services.

Dr Sahib Gul, BS-20, is a member of the management cadre. The Health Department appointed him PHSA DG on August 19, this year.The Health Department on Monday issued a notification and said the doctor had been asked to report to the DG Health office.

It further mentioned that Dr Sahib Gul had allegedly shared derogatory and defamatory nature remarks against the former prime minister and his family, using his personal cell number.

The department accused him of transmitting messages in a WhatsApp group titled “Management Cadre Association” vilifying the former prime minister. It stated that the above acts of omission and commission by Dr Sahib Gul, director general of Provincial Health Services Academy Peshawar comes under the violation of Rules 25, 28, and 34(A) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Conduct Rules), 1987 and the instructions issued by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from time to time.

Therefore, consequent upon approval of the competent authority (chief minister), it stated that Dr Sahib Gul has been transferred and posted in DG Health Services office.Dr Saeed Gul, BS-20, of management cadre, principal Postgraduate Paramedical Institute Peshawar, has been given the post of DG of PHSA as an additional charge.Efforts were made by The News to seek Dr Sahib Gul’s comments but his cell phone was found switched off.