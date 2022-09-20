Clerks oppose single education board plan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The All Pakistan Clerks Association on Monday staged a protest against the planned merger of the educational boards.

The association arranged a protest to express solidarity with the employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. The representatives of different employees unions, trade unions, social and religious organizations and members of civil society attended the protest.

The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards Employees Coordination Council, Private Education Network, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party (ANP) rallied against the proposed decision of the provincial government.

The speakers including Fida Hussain Baloch, Furqan Baloch, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Hanif Shah, Iftikhar Barakzai and others described the proposed merger of the boards as illogical. They feared the decision would add to the miseries of the students and parents.