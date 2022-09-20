10 police officials transferred

PESHAWAR: Ten senior police officers were transferred and posted on Monday.A notification issued by the office of the inspector general of police said that Muhammad Ali Gandapur was posted as the regional police officer of Mardan while Muhammad Suleman has been posted as assistant inspector general-operations at the Central Police Office.
Besides, Khan Zeb was posted district police officer, Karak, Shafiullah DPO of Kohat, Muzzamil Shah named DPO for Lower Kohistan and Tajammul Khan posted commandant of the Campus Police.
Aysha Gul was posted SP Investigation Peshawar, Inayat Ali Shah closed to the CPO, Muhammad Asif posted AIG Legal and Zulfiqar Jadoon was named director, School of Riots Management.
