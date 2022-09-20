SWABI: The wife of Wali Mohammad, a senior journalist, passed after a protracted illness.The funeral prayer was offered at Zaida city Bazaar Janazagah and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Zaida city.
The deceased was the mother of journalist Mohammad Shoaib, mother-in-law of Mohammad
Iqbal, Anjuman-e-Dokandaran Swabi city spokesperson, and grandmother
of journalist Muhammad Adil.Members of the Swabi Electronic and Print Media Association and other journalists offered condolence to the bereaved family.
