NADRA asked to simplify procedures

PESHAWAR: A resident of Peshawar, Haji Rahim, has expressed concern over the complicated procedure of making changes to the national identity cards, particularly for women in the NADRA office.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, he said the women were facing problems at the NADRA offices as they had to visit the office for minor changes to the documents

He said it was deplorable to note that the women had to make several visits for minor works such as name-change, address or reopening of their blocked cards.The citizen said he had been hearing about such problems from his friends, relatives and other villagers for long, whose NICs were blocked or needed correction in names and addresses.

He said they had decided to provide free assistance including financial assistance to all such women who face any problems with their national identity cards or any issue at the NADRA office.

The citizen appealed to the government and NADRA to make a system and summon the male members of all those women, whose national identity cards had been blocked instead of forcing the helpless women to remain in the offices for hours.He said the male members and heads of families should be summoned in case of verification of women’s cards instead of summoning women to offices.