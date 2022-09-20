Gomal University VC sent on forced leave again

PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has been sent once on forced leave again for a period of 90 days over his alleged defiance of the provincial cabinet and university senate directives about asset distribution with the newly formed Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan.

The acting charge of the university has once again been given to the vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University Dr Masroor Ellahi Baber to pave the way for quick distribution of the assets.

Last time, when Dr Iftikhar was sent on forced leave from April to October 2021, Dr Masroor convened three emergency meetings of the syndicate in quick succession to endorse the cabinet decision about asset distribution.

Later when Peshawar High Court made a decision on the writ petition of Dr Iftikhar to refer the matter of asset distribution to the university syndicate, the provincial government took the plea that the matter had already been endorsed by the syndicate in its three meetings conducted by the vice-chancellor.

When Dr Iftikhar assumed the charge of his office in October last year in line with the court orders, he convened the meeting of the syndicate, which termed the previous three meetings of the body unlawful and annulled its decisions. But the provincial government convened meetings of the Senate to deal with the issue.

The senate issued a show-cause notice to the vice-chancellor and asked him to implement the recommendations of the asset distribution committee. But the vice-chancellor avoided implementing the recommendations on various grounds.

This month some students launched a protest campaign over a number of issues. Thus leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got the opportunity to fish in the troubled waters. The problems of the students were diverted to asset distribution and the former federal minister started supporting the protesting students openly.

A former minister hulred threats at the vice-chancellor, who sought guidance and protection from the acting governor and chancellor of Gomal University. The chancellor ignored the threats to the vice-chancellor given by his party leader and the former minister and held the vice-chancellor responsible for the situation, which according to him, had arisen over the non-implementation of the recommendations of the asset distribution committee.

After the threats hurled at the vice-chancellor by the former minister, the university syndicate in its emergency meeting decided to close the institution for an indefinite period. However, the university administration managed to convince the students to call off their protest and reopen the university.

The tension visibly ended with the reopening of the university and the calling off of the protest. But the day the university reopened, the governor issued a detailed notification to send the vice-chancellor on forced leave. The notification has mentioned the issue of asset distribution in detail. But the threats given to the vice-chancellor by the former minister were mentioned in a line or two.