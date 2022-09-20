MoU on tourism and forestry inked

Rawalpindi:In a ceremony held at Ayub National Park Rawalpindi on Monday, Colonel (r) Waheed Hamid TI(M), CEO Pelican Tours, Dr. Sarir Ahmad head of Forestry department university of Agriculture, DI Khan and M Saud Khan General Manager JB, Army Heritage Foundation(AHF) signed the MoU, says a press release .
Professor Dr Masroor Elahi VC Agri University DI Khan and Brig (r) Asif Akhtar SI(M) Director General AHF were also present during the signing ceremony. The enhanced relation after signing the MOU will mutually benefit the signatories and will open new opportunities for the UAD students specially in Eco Tourism, forestry, Wildlife and Park management. This event marks the ongoing efforts of Pelican Tours and Army Heritage Foundation to educate and facilitate eco-tourism and provide affordable tourism facilities and training to students of different universities.
