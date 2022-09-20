Govt weighs proposal to approach donor agencies for cancellation of debts

Islamabad:The government is giving a serious thought to the suggestion of various political groups and environmental organiSations to raise the issue of climate change-fuelled floods and demand cancellation of foreign debts to provide relief to the flood affected people.

According to the details, the federal government has received letters from various organizations that underlined the need to raise the issue of floods at international forums because Pakistan has become the worst victim of climate change.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has also asked the government to make appeal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and other donor agencies to cancel foreign debts of Pakistan.

The scope of the destruction is difficult to fathom, not just the enormity of the devastation the people are facing today, but also the damage to the infrastructure, buildings, and economy that will weigh heavily on the country for months and even years to come.

An official said that the government has already made assessment of the loss due to devastating floods and it hopes that the international donor agencies would help Pakistan cope with this disastrous situation.

“The federal ministries are doing their work and constantly providing feedback to the government to provide a clear picture about total volume of financial losses. It is clear that Pakistan cannot be able to deal with this situation without financial support of the international community,” he said.