HEC calls for applications from teaching faculties to study in UK

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the fully funded UK scholarships under Commonwealth Scholarships for Commission in the UK (CSC) for Master’s and PhD teaching faculties of Pakistani universities.

According to HEC, to apply for these scholarships, the candidates must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements. He/she must be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan/AJ&K. For PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first-class degree in relevant postgraduate qualification (17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree) in the relevant field of study by closing date of HEC application portal. The candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree.

Result awaiting candidates are also not eligible to apply. All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after January 01, 2022 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration. Without providing minimum HAT test score (60 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. Those interested applicants who are yet to take HAT test, may register for the same by visiting https://etc.hec.gov.pk/.ETC is accepting applications for HAT test till October 11, 2022.

Applicants applying for teaching faculty, must have an experience of minimum 12 months as regular/contract permanent faculty member (not as a visiting or adhoc appointment)It is worth mention here that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) provides the UK government’s Commonwealth scholarship scheme led by international development objectives. Since 1960, the CSC has funded over 30,000 individuals to study in the UK and gain skills, acquire knowledge and build networks to tackle global development challenges. As per CSC eligibility criteria in addition to HEC criteria, to apply for these scholarships, you must be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country. He/She must be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2023. The candidate must be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.

The applicants have to provide full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications including to-date transcripts for any qualifications you are currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) uploaded to the online application system. Provide references from at least two individuals. He/She should not be registered for a Ph.D, or an MPhil leading to a Ph.D, at a UK university or in your home country before September/October 2023.The applicants have to provide a supporting statement from a proposed supervisor in the UK from at least one of the institutions named on your application form. The applicants are required to submit online applications at the Commonwealth and HEC portal.

Apply online at HEC website: https://scholarship­s.hec.g­ov.pk/#/auth/login. After registering and filling your profile, please select "Learning Opportunities Abroad". After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by applicant. HEC online application portal shall close on October 18, 2022 (04.00 PM Pakistan Time)Before applying, kindly update your HEC profile with latest email/cell number & updated information.

You are advised to complete and submit your application as soon as possible, as the online application system will be very busy in the days leading up to the application deadline Application without submitting both Commonwealth Application form and online HEC form will not be entertained in any case (submitted applications must also be complete in all aspects).