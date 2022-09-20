FJWU trains universities’ faculty on curriculum planning

Rawalpindi:Project team of Fatima Jinnah Women University under a US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme funded by US Government and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), delivered professional development training on curriculum development.

The universities of Punjab, federal capital and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, University of Sargodha, Govt. College Women University, Faisalabad, Kohsar University, Murree, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Hazara University Mansehra, and Women University Swabi were involved for the training.

The project titled ‘Strengthening Teaching & Research Capacity in Pakistani Universities through Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences’ aimed to enhance the research capacity building of University Faculty and to equip them with teaching pedagogical skills for critical classroom engagement and for effective learning outcomes. Dr. Saima Hamid, vice chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, is project advisor.

The principal investigator of the project, Dr. Aneela Maqsood, Associate Professor of Applied Psychology, developed a ‘Faculty Development Training Framework’ to implement training in partner universities. The workshop addresses indigenous needs as well as the global perspective of quality curriculum and teaching skills. Consultant trainers from Fatima Jinnah Women University include Dr. Aneela Maqsood, Dr. Adeela Rehman, Dr. Shazia Hashmat, and Dr. Shaheryar Naveed. Pakistan trainers provided training on the methods of developing course outlines, integrating technology in classrooms, curriculum evaluation in higher education, innovative teaching pedagogical strategies, incorporating global aspects in upgrading the curricula. and various aspects of teaching pedagogical skills.

From the United States, Prof Michael Hirsch (Dean College of Arts & Sciences, Huston-Tillotson University) and Dr. Sadaf Sajjad (Associate Professor Community College Austin) provided training on quality curriculum and incorporating global aspects of curriculum development. The training received exceptional feedback in the context of implementation in the social sciences curriculum along with a holistic focus on classroom management and teaching skills emerging from the disciplines of educational and school psychology, management sciences and information technology.