MDCAT likely in mid-November

Islamabad: With the floodwaters receding, there is a likelihood of the postponed Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) taking place in the middle of November across the country.

The MDCAT, which was put off by the newly-formed Pakistan Medical Council in view of the devastation caused by the recent monsoon disaster, came under discussion during a meeting between President of the Pakistan Medical Commission ProfDr Noushad AShaikh and Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The PMC president informed the minister about the steps to be taken regarding the MDCAT. They discussed the relevant issues as well as the proposed MDCAT date of mid-November. The minister praised national health services minister Abdul Qadir Patel for trying to resolve the MDCAT issue in the wake of the flash floods.

She also appreciated the PMC and expressed satisfaction with the prompt taken for holding the test across the country simultaneously and fixing the pass rate at the minimum 60% marks for the intermediate exam, 55% for the MBBS course and 45% for the BDS course for admission to medical and dental colleges. They also discussed ways to alleviate the issues of flood-hit students.