IIU, Indonesia to cooperate in education

Islamabad: A delegation from Universitas Airlangga, Surabaya Indonesia comprising Prof Dr Ni Nyoman Tri Puspaningsih, Vice Rector (Research, Innovation & Community Development), Prof Dr Nanik Sitit Aminah and Dr Alfinda Novi Kristanti, visited International Islamic University Islamabad on Monday.
The delegation called on President IIUI Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi in his office where issues pertaining to Research Collaborations were discussed. The IIUI President briefed the delegation about the vision, future plans, ongoing collaborations and services provided by the university to society.
He reiterated his resolve about the initiatives to join hands for a constructive future in the areas of research and innovation. The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr Ahmed Shuja Syed Vice President (Research & Enterprise), Prof. Dr Zafar Iqbal Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences and Dr Akhlaq Ahmad, Chairperson Department of Sociology.
