PBM distributes relief goods

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), distributed the relief package among the flood hit families in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha in the presence of the prominent socio-political figures of the area, distributed the assistance package comprising of Mosquito Nets, Tents and Ration Bags to the persons affected by flood and torrential rains. During his visit to flood affected areas of Sindh province, Managing Director PBM will also provide the aid in Larkana, Qambar Shadadkot, Dadu and Khairpur. Addressing the participants, Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha urged the collaborative efforts to mitigate the sufferings of flood affected people. He said the present critical scenario demands the vivacious contribution of entire nation to hold the hands of those endangered persons who need their help and support to fight the hardest moments of their life.