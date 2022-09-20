Puppet show on family planning

Lahore:The Punjab Department of Population Welfare has started an entertainment and awareness programme with the support of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop across Punjab.
Village Theatre / Putli Tamasha on the topic of family planning was well-received in tehsil Jhand and Pindi Gheb of District Attock. Apart from this, various skits were presented on health of mother and child for a healthy and prosperous family. A large number of students, parents, teachers and local people attended the event. The topic of family planning and prosperous family was presented in an interesting manner to create awareness among the audience.
Musical evening: Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gulu, Ustad Sajjad Tafo, Ustad Abdul Rauf, Zohaib Khan and others will perform in a programme to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3pm in Alhamra Hall No. 3. Moeen Khan will be on flute, Dao Justin Khan on tabla while Faisal on the keyboard.
