70 percent conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall completed

LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority has completed 70 percent of the conservation of the Barkat Ali Islamia Hall.

The Hall is situated on main Circular Road and accessed from Mochi Gate. The conservation work was assigned to WCLA by the Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and the Punjab government issued Rs17.5 million for the project. Conservation works included consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, approved colours and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements. Illumination works include re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building. Kamran Lashari, the WCLA DG said, “This will be a landmark project by Auqaf and WCLA as this building was laying abandoned since ages.