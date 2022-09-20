Doctors’ salary issue resolved

LAHORE:The problem of delay in the salary of the doctors of Mayo Hospital Lahore has been resolved. Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Saqib Shafi has said that the delay in the salary of the doctors of Mayo Hospital was due to the processing in the AG office. There is no shortage of funds with reference to the salaries of the doctors of Mayo Hospital. We are grateful to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education for resolving the salary issue.
