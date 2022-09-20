Rail tracks restoration reviewed

LAHORE:Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq Monday chaired a meeting and ML-1, ML-2 and ML-3 tracks restoration were reviewed.

He issued instructions to activate Quetta Taftan sections by the end of this month. He directed that freight operation on ML1 should be fully restored in five days. He said the monthly number of freight trains on Quetta Zahadan (international sections) should be increased from five to fifteen. He added that coal should be lifted from Karachi as soon as customs clearance is done. He said that freight charges will be rationalised as per the market. The task of increasing the freight volume between Quetta and Zahedan has been given. A transportation officer should be appointed permanently in Zahadan, he said and added that effective delivery of relief goods from Turkey should be ensured.