Workshop on HR awareness sensitisation

KARACHI:The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, University of Karachi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights organized a workshop on awareness rising and sensitization on Human Rights at Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium on Monday.

The Deputy Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arif, informed the audience about the importance of human rights and said that we must treat like human beings as we are the best creatures. He stated that we should have a set of principles to avoid violations, and informed people to protect their own selves in a way to secure human rights.

He shared that everyone is equal under the eyes of the law, but privileged classes exist in every segment of life that is against the constitution and must be subjected to the law. He shared the example that Islamabad ranked third on child sexual abuse in the country, and questioned how could we eliminate this menace from society?.

Muhammad Arif explained that the communication gap between parents and children must be reduced as they can talk over issues and get aware parents about violence-related matters, or if this is not possible then the child should be confident and aware of police and enforcement law agencies as they can talk to them easily about matters related to sexual abuse.

He also shared the success stories of women by giving references to Jhansi ki Rani and Hani of Baloch community who fought for women, children’s rights, and families and killed a number of culprits in history. He also emphasized that it is the moral duty of citizens to protect the minority rights of people who belong to different religions and ethnicities.

Muhammad Arif informed that under the Prevention of Anti-Women Practice Act, 2011 perpetrator is punishable by imprisonment and a fine of Rs1 million. “For instance the case in which women marriage with Quran observed, such culprits and facilitators, will be prisoned for a lifetime.” He informed about the purpose of marriage with the Quran, that women may not able to receive inheritance or property.

He urged women to initiate their political participation in local government systems in a way to reach the policy-making process and make a change in society. He concluded that MoHR is cognizant to resolve issues like fundamental rights, inheritance, divorce, family laws, and other related matters.

Meanwhile, the Director, Sindh Region, Regional Directorate of Human Rights, Karachi, Iqbal Pasha, informed that MoHR deals in various matters related to human rights are explored and work over them, especially the national commission on the status of women, national commission on children are actively working in a way to uplift their status in the society and eliminate all menace and abusive environment to make society prosperous for the citizens of Pakistan.

He informed that 5,500 cases have been received directly from the ministry, non-governmental organizations, and individuals, as the investigation team reach out to the victims and offenders, to sort the matters and provide justice to the innocent. He also acknowledged that Rs20,000/- was given to the victim in all such scenarios.