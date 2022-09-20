Punjab Commission on Status of Women: Amendment Bill referred back to PA

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman sent back the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill 2020 to the Punjab Assembly for reconsideration.
In the amendment bill, the clause according to which the remuneration of the chairperson would be as per MP-1 scale was omitted. The governor said that the maximum limit of the salary given to the chairperson should be restricted to maintain transparency and uniform standards, hence a restriction/limitation on the maximum remuneration to be offered to the chairperson may be inserted. He said that the salary/remuneration and benefits of the Chairperson of the Commission should not in any case be more than those appointed in the 1-MP scale.
Lahore:The Punjab Department of Population Welfare has started an entertainment and awareness programme with the...
LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority has completed 70 percent of the conservation of the Barkat Ali Islamia...
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore announced the results of Secondary School Certificate ...
LAHORE:The problem of delay in the salary of the doctors of Mayo Hospital Lahore has been resolved. Mayo Hospital CEO...
LAHORE:Widow of Chaudhry Bashir of Government Central Model School passed away on Monday. Funeral prayer for her will...
LAHORE:Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq Monday chaired a meeting and ML-1, ML-2 and ML-3 tracks restoration were...
Comments