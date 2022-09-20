Punjab Commission on Status of Women: Amendment Bill referred back to PA

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman sent back the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill 2020 to the Punjab Assembly for reconsideration.

In the amendment bill, the clause according to which the remuneration of the chairperson would be as per MP-1 scale was omitted. The governor said that the maximum limit of the salary given to the chairperson should be restricted to maintain transparency and uniform standards, hence a restriction/limitation on the maximum remuneration to be offered to the chairperson may be inserted. He said that the salary/remuneration and benefits of the Chairperson of the Commission should not in any case be more than those appointed in the 1-MP scale.