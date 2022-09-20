PDM has lost its mental composure, says Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema in a statement said that Shehbaz Sharif by making a consultation on an important matter like appointment of an Army Chief with a convicted culprit has not only violated the Official Security Act and his oath as well.

Shehbaz Sharif should be arrested on his return to the country and legal action should be taken against him, he said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif by including Nawaz Sharif in the appointment of an Army Chief has himself made an important appointment controversial.

Imran Khan had already stated that the appointment of an Army Chief should not be at the hands of a Prime Minister being released on bail ­and his thief family members, rather it should be postponed until new elections.

Adviser on Information stated that there was no danger to the Punjab government. Omer Sarfaraz Cheema further said that the PDM had lost its mental composure after facing a historic drubbing on 17th July.

He said that PTI was standing firmly with their allies in Punjab, adding that the political and administrative experience of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was proving to be beneficial and useful.

Omer Sarfaraz Cheema highlighted that relief work of the flood affectees was going on war- footing. Omer Cheema stated that the artificial scarcity of wheat and flour in Punjab was due to the conspiracy of the federal government. The Punjab government asked for one million tonnes of wheat from the federation but the federal government refused.