Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in an alleged police encounter in the Manga Mandi area Monday. Reportedly, a police team had arrested a suspected bike thief. They were taking him to the police station from main market. As the police team reached near Ravi River, three suspects came in front of police and opened fire. Police retaliated and in the exchange of firing, a suspect received bullet injuries and died. He was identified as Hussain. Police removed the body to morgue.

INJURED: Two persons were injured in two different incidents of resistance during robbery. The first case was reported in Shahdara Town. The victim was going somewhere when the unidentified suspects intercepted him near Jahangir Tomb. They held him hostage at gunpoint and demanded mobile phone and cash from him. The victim identified as Kazim Khan offered resistance. The suspects opened fire at the victim. He received a bullet injury. The suspect after looting the valuables fled the scene. The other incident was reported in Nisther Colony near Bandian Wala Bridge. The unidentified suspected robbers intercepted the victim Shahzeb near Bandian Wala Pull and tried to rob him. He offered resistance on which the suspects shot at him. Police shifted the injured to hospital.