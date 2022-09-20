Research on family planning to be launched, says Yasmin

LAHORE:A delegation of the World Bank (WB) met Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman and Mian Zahidul Rahman were present. There was an exchange between the minister and the delegation of the World Bank regarding family planning in Punjab. The delegation of the World Bank expressed desire for research on family planning in one of the medical universities of Punjab.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the Punjab Health Department is taking basic steps with regard to family planning. In view of the increasing population in Pakistan, people must be provided with better health facilities. Population growth is becoming a serious problem in Pakistan. Research on family planning will be initiated in a medical university in Punjab in collaboration with the World Bank.

Human capital programme in Punjab is going on successfully. State-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being built in Punjab, she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid added that due to the increase in the population of Punjab, no government in the past has thought of building new government hospitals. Twenty-three large and new government hospitals are being built across the province. The health of mother and child will be ensured by building a mother and child hospital. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab, the minister said.

The World Bank delegation said that the Department of Family Planning in Punjab will continue cooperation with health will continue. In one of the medical universities of Punjab, the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education will launch a joint project with reference to family planning.