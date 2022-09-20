German envoy, Shujaat discuss political situation

LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Alfred Grannas called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here and inquired after the welfare of Shujaat Hussain.

Senior leader of PMLQ Shafay Hussain and Federal Minister Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting. Mutual relations between the two countries, current domestic and international political situation and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain thanked the German government for helping flood victims in Pakistan. German Ambassador Alfred Grannas said that Pakistan and Germany had always had friendly relations which were getting stronger day by day. At present, there is a sad flood situation in Pakistan, to deal with which the German government is sending relief materials to Pakistan and programme is being developed for rehabilitation of flood victims, he added.