All secretaries’ conference: CM orders proper use of uplift funds

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the performance of the officers would be linked with the completion of the development projects. The administrative secretaries should, therefore, ensure the timely and proper utilisation of development funds to achieve the desired results.

Delivering a keynote speech at the all secretaries’ conference at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat on Monday, the chief minister issued guidelines for the early completion of development schemes, achievement of good governance targets and price control, and emphasised that a decision on the summary or file should be made within two days positively. An implementation mechanism will be determined to ensure speedy disposal of the summary or file in the Chief Minister's Office, he added. Similarly, tenure postings will be ensured so that the officers could perform and deliver duties wholeheartedly. Alongside this, the personal issues of officers will also be resolved on priority, he mentioned. The proposal to restore the magisterial system for price control was also considered.

Pervaiz Elahi ordered a feasible mechanism for controlling prices. The secretaries' offices will be open to the general public from 9:30am to 11:00am daily, he said and emphasised that the common man's problems should be solved in their cities and they shouldn't have to go all the way to Lahore for this. Together we have to fulfil the mission of the welfare of the nation. I want the bureaucrats of my team to serve the people with peace and satisfaction, he told. He said that officers and employees are my strength. Welfare projects will be implemented as a result of collective wisdom. Whatever project is started, all efforts should be made to complete it wholeheartedly, he stressed. More work should be done in South Punjab than before, he added.

The chief minister said that the scope of land centres would be expanded up to the Kanungo level to benefit farmers. A lot of reforms could be introduced in the archaic prison system with good administrative planning and firm intention, he maintained and announced that the teachers' training programmes would be made more efficient and effective to improve educational standards. The chief minister disclosed that a practical Act would be introduced to curb drugs in educational institutions and, now, the heads of the educational institutions will also be held responsible for the use of drugs by their students. “I will personally monitor all the issues myself”, he concluded.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal said that the secretaries and heads of institutions would strive for public welfare with all their hearts and every resource would be used to speed up the development of the people. Secretaries of the South Punjab secretariat from Multan and Bahawalpur participated through a video link while the secretaries of local government and industries departments attended the meeting from the field through a video link. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Chief Secretary Asadullah Khan, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, besides secretaries of 42 departments attended the meeting.

CARDIOLOGY DEPTS: On the direction of the chief minister, preventive cardiology departments would be set up in hospitals for early detection of heart diseases. Chairing a meeting to review setting up of preventive cardiology departments, the CM observed that this facility would be useful to treat, screen and manage heart diseases. Awareness and treatment will be recommended in a special centre for the prevention of heart diseases and it would be helpful to prevent the causes of heart diseases, he said. A pilot project of preventive cardiology will be started at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and its scope would be gradually expanded to other cardiology institutes, he said. Early diagnosis and treatment of diseases will save government resources. In developed countries, preventive cardiology departments provide valuable services for public health, he noted.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that early diagnosis of heart diseases would reduce the pressure on government hospitals. The research director of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Dr Ezra Muhammad said that, in modern medical science, it is possible to detect heart disease on a genetic basis. Parents need to take preventive measures for children after a heart attack. Punjab Institute of Cardiology Executive Director Dr Bilal Mohyuddin said that blood pressure, sugar, smoking and a non-standard diet could cause heart diseases. Health secretary, Punjab Assembly secretary and others attended the meeting.