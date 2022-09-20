Customs to continue support to canoers

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Quetta will continue its support to canoers for participation in national and international events.

This was announced by Chief Collector Customs Balochistan Abdul Qadir Memon during his visit to HDWSA at Hanna Lake, Quetta, on Sunday. He added that this support will be extended to Abubakar Durrani, Farhanullah Kakar, and other athletes of Pakistan Customs Quetta. “All the athletes of Pakistan Customs Quetta being trained here at HDWSA will be provided maximum facilities,” he added.