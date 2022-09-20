 
Usama to feature in Dutch, Malta Masters

By Our Correspondent
September 20, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan is participating in Dutch Masters Open and Malta Squash Masters. Usama, who is a former national player from, has entered his name in the age category of 40 plus in both the prestigious European events to be played from November 11-20. “I have applied for the visa and am quite hopeful that I will produce good results in these big events,” said Usama.

