Usama to feature in Dutch, Malta Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan is participating in Dutch Masters Open and Malta Squash Masters. Usama, who is a former national player from, has entered his name in the age category of 40 plus in both the prestigious European events to be played from November 11-20. “I have applied for the visa and am quite hopeful that I will produce good results in these big events,” said Usama.
KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Quetta will continue its support to canoers for participation in national and international...
CHICAGO: Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia won his first LIV Golf title on Sunday, holding off...
COLOMBO: Australian former international Tom Moody is set to leave his post as Sri Lanka’s director of cricket,...
MADRID: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 win over neighbours Atletico Madrid in a heated...
LAHORE: DCC Developers, the winning team of the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge,...
KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will wear a special jersey in the first game against England here on Tuesday in order...
