DCC Developers to represent Pakistan at WCG final

LAHORE: DCC Developers, the winning team of the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge, comprising Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman will represent Pakistan at World Final in Tenerife, Spain, in October 2022.

A total of fifteen top teams, five from each region, competed against each other in the WCGC National Final, held at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore on September 18.

The winning team of the South Region (Karachi) was Lucky One which comprised Ahmad Noman and Malik Murtaza. North Region (Islamabad) winning team was PAEC which comprised Imran Ahmed Khan and Shahid Aman.

The winning team from Central Region (Lahore) was DCC Developers. Held across the three major cities in Pakistan, the tournament was attended by Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Shakir Bhura, CFO,

Hospitality and Real Estate Division, Hashoo Group, and Asim Ibrahim, SVPO, Hashoo Hotels, along with the top golfers from Corporate Sector, and Geo Super, as the exclusive media partner.