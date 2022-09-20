Players’ jersey to highlight Pak flood situation

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will wear a special jersey in the first game against England here on Tuesday in order to show solidarity with those Pakistanis who have been affected by the recent floods.

In the kit some part of the jersey number and name of the player have been shown under water to tell the world that one third of Pakistan has been affected by the floods. Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam was seen wearing the jersey on Monday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced it would donate the gate earning of the first game between England and Pakistan to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.