Babar urges fans to help flood victims

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Monday said that humanity should be assisted in times of need.

“Humanity should be assisted,” Babar told a news conference while talking about the donations of the PCB and Pakistan team for assisting those Pakistanis who have been affected by the recent unprecedented flooding.

“And whenever any such issues have emerged, Pakistanis, especially those living abroad, try to extend their support. I request all of you to come tomorrow, enjoy the match between Pakistan and England and support Pakistan and its people,” said Babar.

He appreciated the step of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to donate the gate money of the first T20I between Pakistan and England to the Prime Minister’s flood relief fund. “During the Asia Cup I said that we would talk with the PCB and would donate our first match fee of the Asia Cup for assisting flood affected people. Now PCB has also taken a good step to give the gate money of the first game,” Babar said.