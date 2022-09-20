England mull establishing camp for Test series in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: England cricketers are planning to establish their training camp for the three-match Test series in Dubai before departing for Pakistan in the last week of November.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Deputy Chairman Martin Darlow is due to arrive in Karachi Tuesday to watch the first leg of the England-Pakistan seven-match T20I series and to discuss formalities involved in the forthcoming three-match Test series to be held in Pakistan starting from the opening Test at the Pindi Stadium from December 1.

The series will be part of the World Test Championship. Before landing in Pakistan, the English team will have their training camp in Dubai. Following the camp training, the team is scheduled to land in Islamabad on November 26 to play their first Test at the Pindi Stadium from December 1, followed by the second Test at Multan from December 9-13. Karachi’s National Stadium will host the third Test from December 17.

“All the details have already been finalised, Deputy Chairman Martin Darlow is to land in Karachi on Tuesday to watch the first four matches of the T20I series and discuss related formalities about the Test series. Though the prime objective of the ECB deputy chairman is to watch two teams in action at the National Stadium in Karachi, matters relating to the forthcoming Test series will also be discussed,” a source within the board said. It will be the first tour of England Test team to Pakistan since 2005 and second to the country within a couple of months.