Captain Babar defends Pakistan’s batting style

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday said that the series against England will help them prepare well for the ICC T20 World Cup which will begin in Australia next month.

“Definitely it’s a big series,” Babar told a news conference ahead of the seven-match T20 series opener here at the National Stadium.

“England have come after 17 years and we are excited as a team. It’s a crucial series before the World Cup. We will try to give our hundred percent in the series,” said Babar, who has been going through a lean patch.

“It’s also an important series for me as a batsman and I will try to regain my form,” he was quick to add. He said that he would try to keep things "simple and under control".

"The main thing is to believe in yourself,” said Babar. The captain said he expects the tracks of the National Stadium to suit T20 cricket. “These are new surfaces. I think these will be proper T20 wickets and you will see a good competition,” he said.

Babar defended the pace with which he and Rizwan bat as openers in T20 cricket. “If you see during the last two years our opening partnership remained successful,” he said. “You have to bat in different situations. It’s all about the plans. Yes, you slightly expedite the things and we try in every game,” Babar said.

“Our opening partnerships also won matches. When you get the momentum, the middle order then carries it. If we lose an early wicket then the other opener tries to go deep and bat until the end,” said Babar.

“My strike rate keeps fluctuating from 130 to 135. Sometimes you bat with a low strike rate deliberately; it depends on the situation,” he said.

Babar said that he is not worried about his middle order and claimed that it clicked in the Asia Cup. “It was not the case that I took the pressure of failure of the middle order which hurt my own performance. I was happy that our middle order performed and won crucial matches. There is no such worry. We always try to give hundred percent. It’s cricket; there are ups and downs; we always try to back the players who fail to deliver,” said the skipper.

Asked about Pakistan batsmen playing a number of dot balls, he said: “It depends on the situation. We have chased 200 and have also put on 200. You can chase 200 and put on 200 if your top order goes deep. In the Asia Cup, yes, there were dot balls but it’s not that we lost the game because of that. We have pulled off fine performances in the past within this strike rate. As a team we have talked about it and will try to improve this area,” Babar said. He said that ace pacer Shaheen Afridi would be missed during the series against England.