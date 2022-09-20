Accident prone

My regular commute in Karachi involves going through three underpasses. They tend to be poorly lit and, due to the flooding, there are many potholes on the roads leading through them as water tends to gather in the underpasses.

Motorists tend to go through these dilapidated underpasses at high speeds, they were built to avoid signals and save time after all, which can lead to terrible accidents. Therefore, the concerned institutions must fix these issues immediately, before there are any unnecessary deaths.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi