Tuesday September 20, 2022
Newspost

Recipe for disease

September 20, 2022

Due to the continuous rains, many roads and sewage lines in Karachi have been badly damaged, disrupting transport and flooding the streets with unclean water. This is leading to the spread of water-borne diseases such as dengue and cholera. The local government has to start repair works immediately.

Zarmeen Muhammad Abdullah

Karachi

