Unseen wounds

Hundreds of thousands of children in the province of Sindh and other parts of the country need psychological help and social support to help them deal with the trauma caused by the flash floods.

Many children have experienced the loss of their loved ones, homes and schools. Such losses at such a young age can be deeply traumatizing and impair the mental well-being of a person into adulthood. The relevant federal and provincial organizations, along with the NGOs, should come up with a strategy to prevent what could become a national mental-health crisis.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad