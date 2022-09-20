Cause and effect

Global warming is an oft-used term, but most people have little understanding of what it actually means and entails. In fact, it refers to the gradual rise in the overall temperature of the atmosphere of our planet. The rise in global temperatures leads to several harmful and dangerous impacts on our climate and environment, such as the melting of glaciers which leads to greater flooding.
While it is quite challenging to control global warming, it is not impossible. The first step in solving any problem is identifying the cause of the problem, which brings us to CO2 emissions and the release of other greenhouse gases into the environment. These gases trap heat when released into the atmosphere and thus act as the catalyst for global warming. Given this context, we must urgently switch towards renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources such as solar, wind and water.
Raheela Abro
Karachi
My regular commute in Karachi involves going through three underpasses. They tend to be poorly lit and, due to the...
Due to the continuous rains, many roads and sewage lines in Karachi have been badly damaged, disrupting transport and...
This letter refers to the article ‘A life of duty and service’ by Dr Christian Turner CMG. The writer penned...
Hundreds of thousands of children in the province of Sindh and other parts of the country need psychological help and...
Disease is spreading like wildfire in the flood-hit areas. Most of these areas are rural and lack adequate healthcare...
Recently, a webinar was held in Karachi by the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development on the potential...
Comments