Cause and effect

Global warming is an oft-used term, but most people have little understanding of what it actually means and entails. In fact, it refers to the gradual rise in the overall temperature of the atmosphere of our planet. The rise in global temperatures leads to several harmful and dangerous impacts on our climate and environment, such as the melting of glaciers which leads to greater flooding.

While it is quite challenging to control global warming, it is not impossible. The first step in solving any problem is identifying the cause of the problem, which brings us to CO2 emissions and the release of other greenhouse gases into the environment. These gases trap heat when released into the atmosphere and thus act as the catalyst for global warming. Given this context, we must urgently switch towards renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources such as solar, wind and water.

Raheela Abro

Karachi