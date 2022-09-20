Children at risk

Disease is spreading like wildfire in the flood-hit areas. Most of these areas are rural and lack adequate healthcare facilities. Children account for a disproportionate number of those falling ill and, according to Unicef, up to 3.4 million of them may die without immediate life-saving support.

We need to mobilize our resources towards saving the affected children immediately. Medical camps have to be set up across the flood-hit areas, with children being admitted on a priority basis.

Arman Khan

Pidrak