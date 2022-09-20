Perpetual dependents?

The recent torrential rains and floods have highlighted the incompetence of the past and the incumbent governments. The authorities, provincial and federal, are failing to aid the displaced, many of whom have begun dying of hunger and heat exhaustion as they wait in long lines for meagre rations. It is a matter of great shame that while their people die out in the open, the rulers are gallivanting around in luxury cars and first-class flights to swanky hotels and palatial residences. If that were not insulting enough, it has now come to light that some politicians or those connected to them are actually involved in the hoarding of essential goods such as tents. The clips and photos of our rulers handing out rations and commiserating with the victims are all for show; in reality, they have utterly failed to provide adequate and timely relief. As usual, the country is dependent on foreigners and their money to rescue it, but how long can we continue like this?

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana