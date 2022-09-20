SEF launches ‘Care for Life’ project with Join Hand

Karachi: “Inspiring children life skills at early age is an important part of quality education” emphasized during the official launch of CFL (Care for Life) by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) in partnership of Join Hand.

The inauguration was presided over by Honorable Abdul Kabir Kazi, Managing Director, SEF-GoS pronounced the key features of the CFL implemented at 25 Foundation Assisted Schools of Sindh Education Foundation. The project details presented by team of Training & Development introduced the key points of the project.

The launch was a momentous occasion for SEF and Join Hands as project came to light after 3 years of hardship, though envisaged for the year 2020 but challenged through effects of Lock down due to pandemic. Nonetheless due to untiring efforts of Join hands and SEF did not let the spirit of the project go down and took the right measures with respect to training of 25 Masters Trainer and bi-lingual translation of curriculum into Sindhi and Urdu.

The CFL Curriculum is an embodiment of essential facets of education of Learning to Know, Learning to do, Learning to Live Together, Learning To be is all set to inspire skills at Grade I and Grade II learners of FAS schools.

The focus of curriculum is to inculcate care for animals, care for other humans, care for environment and respect for diverse culture in learners at primary school level. SEF will introduce this dynamic CFL curriculum in 50 FAS (Foundation Assisted schools) through effective tool such as workbooks. In the first year of its implementation this project is expected to benefit 25 Master Trainers, 100 teachers, 30 partners and 1500 students. By the year 2022-24 (i.e the completion of 3 academic years) the project is expected to benefit 600 teachers and 18,000-20,000 students across Sindh.