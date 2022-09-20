Woman dies, eight injured in Korangi water tank explosion

A young woman died and eight others were injured in an explosion due to gas accumulation in an underground water tank at a house in District Korangi on Monday.

The blast occurred in the water tank in a house in the 100-Quarters locality, leaving nine people, including seven women, injured and damaging the structure of the property and vehicles parked there. Responding to calls for help, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualties to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. One of the injured, 18-year-old Sadia, daughter of Sadiq, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Police said the explosion occurred due to the filling of gas in the tank.

The injured included five-year-old Amna, daughter of Rafiq, Uzma, 22, daughter of Rafiq, Rubina, 7, daughter of Rafiq, Bisma, 2, daughter of Rafiq, Imran, 11, son of Rafiq, Abdullah, 22, son of Rafiq, Hajra, 50, wife of Umer, and Saima, 35, wife of Sadiq.