Sindh health minister proposes 55pc cut-off for MBBS admissions

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has met the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) president to discuss the medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT).
They discussed the admission requirements for the medical and dental colleges. She proposed that the pass percentage required for MBBS admissions should be 55 per cnet, while for the BDS admissions, it should be 45 per cent.
The PMC president assured her that he would present her proposal before the board for its consideration. It was also discussed in the meeting that some relief should be provided to students affected by the floods. It was said that considering the difficulties such students had been facing, the date for MDCAT has been proposed in mid-November.
