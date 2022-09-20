JI to hold public referendum on extra charges in electricity bills

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the inclusion of municipal utility charges & taxes (MUCT) in electricity bills is unacceptable to the people of

the city.

“JI will hold a public referendum on the issue of municipal taxes in electricity bills on September 24 and 25,” said Rehman while addressing a news conference at the party’s office on Monday. He said Sindh has become a hotbed of problems, while the provincial government is not taking any steps to speed up the relief work and the rehabilitation of the displaced flood victims.

He also said that at present, numerous diseases are breaking out in the flood-affected areas, adding that if NGOs stop the relief work, no one will be left to facilitate the flood-affected people in the province.

The JI leader said that only faces are changing in governments, but the system remains the same. He said that feudal lords have been occupying Pakistan for 75 years, but they are the least bothered about delivering to the public. He also said that the city’s “political” administrator proudly says that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has a total of 25 spray machines for fumigation, but JI’s Alkhidmat also has the same number of machines.

Rehman said the people of Karachi have been suffering from various problems. The KMC administration is unable to even remove garbage but it has recently collaborated with K-Electric to collect the MUCT from the city’s residents, he added. He said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders used to cry for powers, but the party itself surrendered its power to the provincial government. Now MQM-P leaders cannot stand against the government because they are allies, he added. The JI leader said his party will hold a referendum this weekend to seek the public’s opinion on the MUCT. “Opinions of the public will be heard to know if they are ready to pay fuel adjustment charges [FAC] and municipal taxes with their electricity bills.”

The party has already approached the Sindh High Court on the matter of FAC, and it is expected that the court will give relief to the people, he pointed out. He warned that if the chief minister does not withdraw the MUCT, the city’s residents will make it difficult for him to govern the province. “We don’t want to spread anarchy, but it’s already difficult for people to pay their rent and power bills.”