Salt makers seek govt attention

KARACHI: Global inflation has reduced demand of Pink Himalayan Salt by half and operational costs of salt producers have reached to “unbearable” limits with expensive electricity and fuel charges, which have led to a shutdown of many facilities, Ismail Suttar, chairman Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) said on Monday.

Suttar was of the view that Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) could not comprehend losses caused to the salt industry, and the corporation imposed “discriminatory” pricing policies at mines, which pushed a decline in salt production.

He added that torrential rains and flooding across the country had affected transportation routes, affecting salt manufacturers and exporters in terms of high inland freight cost. A rise in the price of raw materials used in the industry would prove to be “last nail in its coffin”, he cautioned.

PMDC had double the price of pink salt without taking salt makers onboard, and the corporation undervalued adverse effects on the salt industry with country’s economic turmoil, suttar said.