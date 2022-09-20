Qaisar elected new PYMA chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) on Monday announced election of Sh. Khalil Qaisar as new central chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) and Sohail Nisar as senior vice chairman for the year 2022-23.

Muhammad Jawed Khanani was elected as vice chairman for Sind and Balochistan region and Muhammad Ramzan as vice chairman for Punjab and KPK region, the association stated.

Other elected members of PYMA executive committee from Sind and Balochistan region include Adnan Riaz, Rizwan Diwan, Munir Ismail, Bilal Saleem, Omer Ahmed Shaikh, Ahmed Munaf.

Similarly, from Punjab and KPK region, Syed Fahim Mehmood Shah, Moazzam Ali, Humayon Qaisar, Habib Ahmed, Khalid Masood, Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Rasheed were elected members of the committee.