Refinery margins recover sharply to $14/barrel

KARACHI: Gross refining margins (GRMs) of local refineries have recovered sharply to $14 per barrel during the current month, after plunging to $3 per barrel in August 2022.

The GRMs might remain higher during the remainder of September as Middle Eastern crudes fell sharply in the last few days and were trading below $95 per barrel. Thus, reduction of product prices in the last couple of months was now weighing on crude oil prices, analysts belonging to the oil sector said on Monday.

Major reason behind sharp recovery in GRMs was better demand for hi-speed diesel and jet propulsion (JP) in the international markets. “This led to sharp recovery of spread on HSD (price variance between HSD and crude) which increased to $43 per barrel (incorporating 7.5 percent margin protection),” Farhman Mahmood, head of research at Sherman Securities said.

HSD is a major fuel for refineries which contribute on average 45 percent of the local production. Price of HSD remained firm relative to crude since the product is also used as a heating fuel while availability of other alternative heating fuels like coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained a concern in short-term.

Similarly, price of jet fuel remained higher due to better demand for the product during peak holiday season, impact of which came with a lag during September. Thus, spread on JP also increased to $42 per barrel which also improved overall GRMs of the refineries.

JP contributes on average 7 percent of the production of local refineries. On the other hand, spread on motor spirit (MS) or petrol remained negative at $3 per barrel, while spread on furnace oil (FO) remained negative at $37 per barrel. MS contribute around 25 percent of the production, while FO contribute around 18 percent in overall production

Farhman said that average GRMs so far in this fiscal were around $14 per barrel, which remained lower compared to the average of last quarter during the previous financial year, when it was $23 per barrel.

About the future outlook, Farhman said that refineries would support the deregulation pricing system as this would compel the government to support refineries for the upgradation project via new refining policy.

“Till the refineries are upgraded by 2025, government may opt for partial deregulation by abolishing IFEM (inland freight equalization margin) on petrol and diesel,” he said. Currently, OMCs have been absorbing IFEM on diesel since government was allowing Re0.21 per liter on the product, while on petrol IFEM was Rs5/liter, he stated.