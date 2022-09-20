Rupee ends shy of record low in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee retreated for twelfth straight session on Monday amid thinning dollar reserves, closing just shy of the record low of 239.94 hit in July this year, while the market took the Saudi debt rollover in stride, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee eased 0.45 percent to 237.91 per dollar, down 236.84 in the previous session, edging closer to its July 28 record low of 239.94. The local unit slumped by four rupees to 245 versus the greenback in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday said the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) will extend for one year a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the bank's accounts from 2021.

The deposit is part of the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves. Besides, the finance minister Miftha Ismail told Reuters that Pakistan would not default on its debt obligations despite catastrophic floods, adding that the market anxieties would subside in two-three weeks and $5 billion investment was coming from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

“The announcement from the SBP about the Saudi Arabia rollover and the IMF resident representative to support Pakistan’s reconstruction and relief works, and the calming words from the finance minister failed to change the market perceptions about the local unit, which continues to remain under severe pressure,” said Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“The IMF’s offer for flood relief efforts came without any financial pledge that disappointed investors.” There is an import payment pressure on the interbank market after the government lifted a ban on non-essential and luxury imports so the outflows (imports) are exceeding the inflows (exports), according to Paracha.

The open market is also facing a dearth of the US currency. Analysts said investors were still concerned about the impacts of the floods on the economy in general and the external sector in particular. The key problem would be the management of the IMF expectations, while finding room for relief and rehabilitation costs.

Investors are looking at whether the current account deficit will widen in months to come owing to the expected rise in imports. Saad Hashemy, an independent economist said the recent decline in the currency was due to the onset of floods and their detrimental impact on the country's external account as the loss of crops would now need to be bridged through imports amid lackluster external flows.

“It is highly likely that the rupee will recover as soon as foreign flows materialise which they will eventually. It should be noted that the country's external funding requirements are fully funded under the IMF programme,” Hashemy added. The rupee has depreciated by 8 percent against the dollar so far this month. It fell 26 percent up to now in 2022.