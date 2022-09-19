More actions taken in University Town

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday sealed more clinics, private schools and offices of non-governmental organisations in the University Town.

The administration said that acting on the directives of the Peshawar High Court, 20 private clinics, 10 offices of non-governmental organizations, 15 boys and girls schools and a bank were sealed in the University Town.

Water, electricity and gas supply to the buildings of these establishments was snapped as well.

The administration vowed to continue the action against commercial activities in the University Town area as the court had banned commercial activities in residential areas.