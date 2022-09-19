More actions taken in University Town

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday sealed more clinics, private schools and offices of non-governmental organisations in the University Town.
The administration said that acting on the directives of the Peshawar High Court, 20 private clinics, 10 offices of non-governmental organizations, 15 boys and girls schools and a bank were sealed in the University Town.
Water, electricity and gas supply to the buildings of these establishments was snapped as well.
The administration vowed to continue the action against commercial activities in the University Town area as the court had banned commercial activities in residential areas.
ISLAMABAD: Former principal secretary to President Musharraf Tariq Aziz passed away on Sunday morning here. He was...
ISLAMABAD: PPP’s leader and former deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala said the NAB had never filed any...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan will reopen for all academic and administrative activities today as...
SUKKUR: Hundreds of residents from Tharparkar and Badin districts continued their protest at the Thar Coal Road for...
ISLAMABAD: India has refused visas to the organisers and pilgrims to attend the Urs of Hazrat Mujaddid Alf...
MARDAN: Provincial president of farmers’ union Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Sunday demanded the Prime Minister...
Comments