Govt urged to allow sugar export

MARDAN: Provincial president of farmers’ union Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Sunday demanded the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the minister of trade to allow the sugar mills to export sugar, as enough quantity of the commodity is available at the warehouses of the mills.
In a statement, Roghani said that sugarcane season is fast approaching. He added that if the sugar mills export sugar, the industries would be able to make fair payments to the farmers on time.
He added that if they are not allowed to export sugar, the commodity might spoil in the warehouses and hence the mills would also not be able to pay farmers appropriately. He added that due to severe inflation, the cost of sugarcane crop had increased and now the price of sugarcane is likely to increase, which is why the sugar mills should be allowed to export the commodity. He argued that farmers, workers and owners of industries would all benefit from the export.
