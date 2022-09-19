 
Monday September 19, 2022
National

Punjab govt transfers officers after CS goes on leave

By News Desk
September 19, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred two officers as soon as the chief secretary went on leave.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahryar Sultan has been made an OSD, while Agriculture Secretary Ali Sarfraz was removed from his office, Geo News reported.

Sources say Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal has relinquished his charge after expressing his reservations. He said he no longer wanted to remain chief secretary of three or four districts. On the other hand, the government said the transfers were a routine business and not linked to the chief secretary.

