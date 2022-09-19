Punjab govt transfers officers after CS goes on leave

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred two officers as soon as the chief secretary went on leave.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahryar Sultan has been made an OSD, while Agriculture Secretary Ali Sarfraz was removed from his office, Geo News reported.

Sources say Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal has relinquished his charge after expressing his reservations. He said he no longer wanted to remain chief secretary of three or four districts. On the other hand, the government said the transfers were a routine business and not linked to the chief secretary.